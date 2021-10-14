Pupils urged to be 'safe and seen' on roads during winter months

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Nichola Mallon is reminding pupils to be safe and be seen as they travel to and from school this autumn/winter.

The North Belfast SDLP MLA this week visited Glengormley Integrated Primary School to remind pupils of the importance of safe behaviour on the roads, particularly at this time of year with the shorter daylight hours.

At the school, she launched this year's annual Road Safety Teaching Aid calendar, which will be distributed free to all primary and nursery classes across the North and plays an important role in delivering vital road safety messages every day of the year.

Minister Mallon said: “I am committed to improving road safety around schools and I recognise the importance of educating children from an early age to help them develop the skills to stay safe on the roads. The annual Road Safety Calendar provides a valuable teaching aid for schools and has helped generations of children stay safe on our roads.

“Each page of the calendar has an important road safety message specially developed for children. The potentially lifesaving messages are presented in an engaging and memorable manner and I am confident they will continue to help form responsible road behaviour.

“Road safety is important every day of the year, but with the clocks going back at the end of the month and the darker days at this time of year, it is even more important for everyone to take extra care. I would remind pupils of the importance of wearing fluorescent and reflective items on clothing or school bags, and also staying alert around buses particularly when boarding and exiting the vehicle.

“Drivers are reminded to watch out for children walking or cycling during the darker months, and to take extra care around school buses, especially when children are getting on or off.”