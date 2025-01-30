Q Radio roadshow to keep pace with the SPAR Craic 10k

THE SPAR Craic 10k will not be the only roadshow in Belfast on St Patrick's morning as Q Radio will be present at both the start and finish lines to soundtrack the event and bring all the latest to its listeners.

As runners gather at Belfast City Hall to begin the race, they will be joined by the Q Radio team which will be playing build-up music, with a Q Breakfast presenter and Q Crew warming up the audience and participants.

However, that is not all, as when runners arrive at the finish line in Ormeau Park, they will be greeted with a second Q Radio Roadshow with a presenter and crew welcoming the runners from the Roadcaster, which will also provide live links back to the Q Radio studio, while there will also be branded merchandise giveaways.

“We are delighted to partner with SPAR and Aisling Events for the SPAR Craic 10k, a highlight of Belfast’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations,” said Annette McManus, Chief Marketing Officer, IntoMedia Group.

“Our station is known for its big laughs and personality making this partnership a great match. Our team of presenters will be at the start and finish line to cheer on runners every step of the way.”

Get Ready to Run in Style: SPAR Craic10k 2025 T-Shirt Now Available!



Purchase online 👉 https://t.co/JpAW3ydrgp#SPARCraic10k pic.twitter.com/eZlafekaKj — SPAR Craic10K (@SPARcraic10k) January 24, 2025

Connla McCann, Director of Aisling Events added: “Aisling Events is thrilled to welcome Q Radio as an event partner for the 11th annual SPAR Craic 10k.

“The presence of their Roadcaster and DJs greeting our runners at the start and finish will undoubtedly enhance the event's atmosphere.

“Through this exciting partnership, we're delighted that the SPAR Craic 10k will reach many thousands of Q Radio listeners.”

St Patrick’s Day 2025 will see over 5000 runners ‘back for the Craic’ as the SPAR Craic 10k road race returns in its full green glory to the streets of Belfast.

An inclusive, fun event which attracts all levels of runners from across the island and beyond, SPAR Craic 10k is Belfast’s premier urban run.

As we take to the road again, we issue the warm, Irish welcome of ‘céad míle fáilte — come along for the Craic’.

Entry fee includes a personalised bib, chip, medal, finish line refreshments and postage & packaging. (All bibs will be posted and there will be no in-person pack collection)

Our charity partner, Marie Curie will receive a £1 donation from every registration fee.

The Early Bird offer of £21, which is available until February 7. After this date, the fee increases to £25 until online registration closes on Friday, February 28 at midnight. However, early registration is advised as the race is expected to sell out. No deferrals or refunds are accepted after Sunday, February 16.

Any runners aged 16 or under who wish to run must be accompanied by an adult and written consent should be sent to organisers by parents or guardians.

