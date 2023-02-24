QUB continue support for the SPAR Craic 10k

Ryan Feeney, Acting Vice-President of Strategic Engagement and External Affairs, QUB and Queen's staff members Euan McLaughlin, Emma Murphy and Dee Corbett with Amy Dickinson, Events Coordinator, SPAR Craic 10k

THE final countdown to the 2023 SPAR Craic 10k is firmly on with less than a month to go until the big day on March 17.

The entries have been rolling in with this year’s event promising to be the biggest and best year. It seems everyone wants to be part of this event and Queen’s University is no different, committing its support for a third time.

“We are proud to sponsor the SPAR Craic 10k for the third year, following a pause for the Covid pandemic,” said Ryan Feeney, acting Vice-President of the Strategic Engagement and External Affairs Team at Queen’s University Belfast.

“This fantastic event brings together communities, as well as promoting healthy lifestyles and encouraging physical and mental well-being in Northern Ireland. We would like to wish all participants and spectators a safe and enjoyable time.”

Thousands of runners are expected to set off from Belfast City Hall, following the 10k route that finishes in Ormeau Park, part of the wider Belfast City Council efforts to create an all-inclusive celebration of the national saints’ day.

An inclusive, fun event which attracts all levels of runners from across the island and beyond, SPAR Craic 10k is Belfast’s premier urban run. As we take to the road again, we issue the warm, Irish welcome of ‘céad míle fáilte — come along for the Craic’.

🗣️Call for Marshals



Volunteer Race Marshals Required for the #SPARcraic10k 2023❗️



Sign up online now👉 https://t.co/aFWYTUjIWv pic.twitter.com/sLMyEC22xr — SPAR Craic10K (@SPARcraic10k) February 21, 2023

The Early Bird rate of £20 is open until March 5 (£17 in person at the Belfast Media Group offices on Hannahstown Hill) with the fee rising to £25 until race day (Friday, March 17).

Online registration will close on March 12 at midnight after that late registrations can be made by calling 028 90 611916.

The entry fee includes a personalised bib, chip, medal and finish line refreshments.

Once again, our charity partner, Marie Curie will receive a £1 donation from every registration fee.

Any runners aged 16 or under who wish to run must be accompanied by an adult and a consent form should be sent to organisers by a parent or guardian.

Registration is open at https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/SparCraic10k2023 or by calling into the office at Belfast Media Group, 2 Hannahstown Hill, BT170LT.

