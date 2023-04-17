ELECTION '23: Róis-Máire wants to be a voice for young people

RÓIS-Máire Donnelly will be running for the first time in the Black Mountain DEA for Sinn Féin in May's Belfast City Council election.



She replaced party colleague Cllr Stevie Corr, who stepped down at the end of last year, and this will be her first time going in front of voters. Róis-Máire says it was Sinn Féin's "activism within the community" that first drew her to the party.



“I have had an interest in politics, and I am delighted to represent the people within my own community," she said. "I never thought I would have the opportunity to be on a poster, to become a voice and a face for the community, but I really want to be that person that is constantly active in the community.”



The council candidate is hopeful that her previous work in the Active Communities Network will help her as her role as a councillor in the Black Mountain area.

“I think that my experience within the Active Communities is something that will complement the role of being a councillor, obviously working with the charity it helps me understand how to approach young people, old people and develop equality in areas that have been disadvantaged in the area. My training and education is certainly something that will be key in the solving issues.”

Róis-Máire Donnelly is planning to be a voice for the youth of Black Mountain

The Sinn Féin woman believes that her party team in Black Mountain can maintain and continue the work they have been involved in, with housing and mental health being key areas of concern. Out of seven seats in the Black Mountain DEA in 2019, Sinn Féin returned six candidates.



“For Black Mountain we have a strong Sinn Féin team. I want to build on the good work done in this area regarding housing issues being resolved. I’ve been involved in helping people who have had maintenance problems, people who want to find themselves a home in our area.”



She also commented on how mental health issues are a "vital" point of concern in the Black Mountain constituency.

I was very grateful to have been invited to speak at the launch of the 19th annual Joe Cahill tournament tonight in the O’Donnells GAC alongside our Mayor @CllrBlack.



I’m looking forward to the tournament and want to say ádh mór ollmhór to all of the teams taking part. pic.twitter.com/jrHHBjfFmu — Róis-Máire Donnelly (@RoismairedSF) March 23, 2023

“It’s about tackling the issues and fighting the stigmas that are still prevalent with mental health today. It’s something that the team have been working on and have used the ‘Access to the Hills’ project as a method to help bring people into nature walks in local areas and it seems to not only be beneficial to the people of the area, but in fact very popular and I want to contribute furthermore.”



The council candidate believes that being a young person herself will certainly help when it comes to being a face and a voice which younger voters can trust to deliver for the youth demographic of Black Mountain, but is also wary that the council needs strength to pressure Stormont into reforming the executive so they can tackle cost of living pressures.