Regeneration of Mount Eagles Square complete after £25,000 investment

THE regeneration of Mount Eagles Square has been completed after a £25,000 investment.

The investment from Belfast City Council has helped rejuvenate the area, improving shop fronts and providing a new open green space. A new flowerbed and walkway and new railings in the centre of the square has replaced a derelict space whilst local shops and businesses have been re-painted with new signage installed.

Sinn Féin Councillor Joe Duffy explained: "This refurbishment of Mount Eagles Square was to try and regenerate the area and bring more footfall to businesses.

"All local businesses came together to apply for the funding and we managed to secure £25,000

"We wanted to re-claim the open space because the area had become derelict and forgotten about.

"It is absolutely fantastic. We are not finished yet with the area. We want to get new grass down and install some benches.

"We want the local community to use it as an event space throughout the summer and at Christmas time, we have plans for a Christmas market with stalls."

Adrian Garland, owner of SPAR Mount Eagles added: "I am over the moon with the way it has all come together. It was long overdue.

"The area is much improved and it feels like more of a community now. It certainly looks more attractive."