No room at the inn as women's hostel set to close in New Year

REVELATIONS that Belfast's only homeless hostel for women is to close having fallen into serious disrepair, has sparked a call for a new purpose-built facility.

Regina Coeli House in the Lake Glen area of West Belfast is set to shut down in Spring 2022 after a recent survey found that it needed repairs costing over £500,000.

Since 1935, the hostel has provided temporary accommodation to homeless women, many of whom have a history of rough sleeping, alcohol and substance misuse, or who have suffered domestic violence.

The building is owned by the Legion of Mary and with services provided by an independent management team and volunteers operating under the banner of the Regina Coeli House Hostel.

Sean Kane from the Build Homes now campaign said residents, who do not want to live with men for sensitive personal reasons, are being "forced" into "mixed hostels".

The building, which has 20 beds in total, is currently home to seven women.

"These girls don't know if they're coming or going," Mr Kane said. "They don't want to move, they're not ready to move, and they don't want to interact with men."

Mr Kane continued: "If that place isn't kept open then they should make a new state-of-the-art one that holds more beds. The (Housing Executive) homeless strategy is 50 years behind for women – it wasn't set up for women. It was set up for men.

"With this new 10-year strategy coming out they need to put women at the front of it instead of men."

Regina Coeli House previously faced closure in 2016 due to a lack of funding.

It is understood that the building will now close its doors as early as January 2022.

Martin Dummigan, Vice-chairman of Regina Coeli House, described the closure as a "great tragedy".

"Years of neglect of the building have created a situation where it's not fit for purpose anymore," he said.

"There is a need for a women's only hostel in Belfast. Experience has shown it's needed."

He said the closure of the building, which has had an "average occupancy of 100 per cent" in recent years, would create a shortage of "suitable accommodation" for women living in difficult circumstances.

A spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: “The Housing Executive is aware that the Regina Coeli facility in West Belfast is due to close by Spring 2022. We are currently putting contingency arrangements in place, and working closely with partner agencies to constantly monitor the situation for the residents.

“Our immediate priority is to ensure accommodation for the existing residents of Regina Coeli based on their individual circumstances and their support needs, and we are actively pursuing alternative housing solutions. As is normal practice, this will involve engagement with each resident.”