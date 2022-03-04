Regina Coeli staff 'devastated' after being sacked

Emma McCann (front right) is amongst a group of workers who have been sacked

A WORKER – who is among a group occupying a local women's hostel to save it from closure – has told of her devastation after she and her colleagues were sacked.

Five workers at Regina Coeli Hostel were dismissed amidst an ongoing protest against the proposed closure of the hostel. Workers have entered the eighth week of their "work-in" occupation of the facility, but were sacked by their employer on Friday.

The hostel is owned by the Legion of Mary, but is operated by an independent group of trustees. Management had previously threatened workers, a Legion of Mary volunteer, and a resident with court proceedings in a bid to force them from the building.

Unite the Union, which represents the workers, had accompanied them to a disciplinary hearing late last week.

Emma McCann was one of the workers dismissed just a day after the meeting. She said she and her colleagues are "devastated" by the development.

"This has never been about the money for the girls who are left here working, it has always been about the vulnerable women – looking after them, caring for them," she said.

"I thought I would've been here until I retired, and I'm only 40. To be standing here today I'm devastated. That's the only word I have for it."

The proposed closure of Regina Coeli House comes after a survey reportedly found that the building requires over £500,000 in repairs. However, Unite the Union said the survey has not been made available to them or the wider public, and has challenged management to publish its report.

Ms McCann vowed that she and her colleague would continue their fight to save the facility.

"They can take our jobs, but they can't take our commitment or dedication," she said. "We'll stand our ground, because the truth always reveals itself and that's what will happen."

Regional Coordinating Officer Susan Fitzgerald condemned the decision to dismiss the five workers.

“This is a despicable decision – it adds insult to injury; it highlights yet again the scandalous approach of the management committee," she said.

“Today’s decision will only redouble the determination of our members to fight for respectful treatment by the management committee and to save this invaluable service.”

The Andersonstown News has contacted the Management Committee of Regina Coeli House and is awaiting a response.