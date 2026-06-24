THE call has gone out for people to register to become a Féile volunteer for this summer's festival.

Volunteers are central to delivering the community spirit within the Féile programme and making it a success year on year. For the last number of years Féile have partnered with local youth, Tar Anall Over-50’s programme and Active Community Network who have assisted the festival. Féile would love you to be part of it this time around.

It's a good way to meet new people, be part of something the community is proud of, but also to experience the energy of Féile from the inside.

Féile are looking for friendly faces to help as welcome ambassadors for:

· Summer School Debates and Discussions in St Mary’s University College

· Visual Arts Exhibitions in St Mary’s University College

· 10k and other events



If you are 16+ come along to the Féile Volunteer Open Night to hear more about this opportunity, roles, shifts, training and what to expect in general. If you're early in your career or after some new experience, it's also worth having on your CV too.

Féile Volunteer Open Night takes place on Thursday June 25th at St Comgall's on Divis Street at 6pm.