Renewable energy storage plant approved near Colin Glen despite objections

BELFAST City Council’s Planning Committee have given approval for a new renewable energy storage plant close to Colin Glen Forest – despite objections from the National Trust and Belfast Hills Partnership.



The proposal by Hannahstown BESS of Carrickmore, still has to be approved by full Council next Wednesday (1 February), and will see the installation of a storage system storage with capacity up to 50MW, associated electricity substation/transformer compound, improvement to the existing access, landscaping and associated ancillary development/site works.



The proposal includes 25 battery container units and 25 substations.