Colin residents advised to close windows as Fire Service tackle blaze at The Cutts

FIRE: The NIFRS are currently at the scene in Derriaghy Industrial Park

RESIDENTS in the Colin area have been advised to close their windows as the Fire Service tackle a blaze in Derriaghy Industrial Park at The Cutts.

Police have confirmed that there are currently no road closures in place.

The fire in the industrial estate broke out on Monday morning.

Residents in the Colin area are advised to keep their windows closed as the Fire Service are in attendance at the Derriaghy Industrial Park, The Cutts. pic.twitter.com/f0bWF2BfeB — Police West Belfast (@PSNIBelfastW) April 4, 2022

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “Firefighters are currently at the scene of a fire in a silo at a commercial premises in Dunmurry Industrial Estate. We were called to the incident at 11.40am

“Six fire appliances are currently in attendance. Two fire appliances from Cadogan Fire Station, and 1 Fire Appliance each from Springfield, Westland, Whitla and Lisburn Fire Stations.

"The Command Support Unit from Lisburn, an Aerial Appliance from Springfield and a Hazmat Appliance from Whitla station are also at the scene. There are currently 50 personnel in attendance.

“Firefighters are likely to be at the scene for the next number of hours. We would encourage people to avoid the area, and nearby residents in the Poleglass, Dunmurry and Twinbrook areas to keep their doors and windows closed as a precaution while operations are ongoing.”