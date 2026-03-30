RESIDENTS in Airfield Heights off the Glen Road are set to see long-awaited improvements to their local roads, with resurfacing works due to commence this week.

The scheme comes following ongoing engagement with residents, who have consistently raised concerns about the condition of the roads in the area.

Welcoming the development, Aisling Reill MLA said the start of resurfacing marks “real progress” for the community and reflects the importance of continued local delivery.

“Residents have been raising these issues for some time, so it’s very positive to see this work now moving ahead,” she said.

Councillor Ronan McLaughlin also welcomed the news, highlighting the importance of continued investment in local infrastructure.

“This is a much-needed piece of work for Airfield Heights and one that residents have been calling for," he added.

"I’m glad to see it now progressing and I’d ask for people’s patience while the works are carried out,” he said.

While the improvements will be welcomed, residents are being advised to expect some disruption while the works are ongoing.

The local Sinn Féin representatives have thanked the community for their patience and have said they will keep residents updated as the work is carried out.