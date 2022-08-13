Rockdale resident calls for community clean-up to brighten up entries

RUBBISH: Fionnuala Burke is calling for the community to come together to clean up the entries

A FALLS Road woman is calling on her neighbours to come together and help clean up local entries.

Fionnuala Burke, who recently discovered mice in her home, is calling on the local community around Rockdale Street to come together to help clean up the local entryway between Rockdale Street and Rockville Street.

She says the entry has attracted rubbish and fly-tipping in recent months, leaving the area strewn with litter, and attracting rodents.

Fionnuala has suggested that walls be whitewashed, and hanging baskets of flowers be displayed "to make the alleyway less depressing".

“I worked for Threshold, a Belfast Mental Health Charity, for 25 years as a manager, so I’m aware of how your surroundings can affect your mental health," says Fiona. "Yet when I go into the entryway and it just leaves me feeling really depressed.

"It’s full of rubbish and furniture and is a breeding ground for mice and rats. I think it needs a good lick of paint, and some flowers to make the place look better.”

Responding to the call, a spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: “Our team cleaned the streets in this location this week with entries also cleansed on Friday 5 August. They check for incidents of fly-tipping or dumped waste and arrange to have these items removed.

"We will monitor the area over the coming weeks and ask residents to get in touch to report any further issues of dumped waste or fly-tipping.”