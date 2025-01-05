Class act: Roll call of top teachers to take place at 13th Blackboard Awards

TEACHING HEROES: Teachers and staff from Cedar Lodge celebrate success at the 2022 Blackboard Awards in the Europa Hotel

Education Minister Paul Givan will keynote the Blackboard Awards in the Europa Hotel on 21 February 2025.

Also addressing the 13th annual celebration of the city’s educationalists will be Belfast ‘Head Boy’ Lord Mayor Micky Murray.

“Schools are the spine of a successful Belfast — and in no small part, that is down to the unstinting commitment of our teachers to ensure that every pupil reaches his or her full potential,” said Belfast Media chief editor Robin Livingstone.

“In the classrooms of Belfast, every child is a champion — and every teacher is a leader, encouraging each of their charges to set their sights ever-higher.”

Among the special category awards on the night will be:

Finnebrogue Excellence in Sustainability Teaching Award

St Mary’s University College Community Impact Award

Flynn Special Needs Education Champion

abbeyautoline Principal of the Year Award

Queen’s University Belfast ‘Newcomer’ Pupils Champion

STEM Teacher of the Year Award

Cross-Community Ambassador

Nominations are welcome for teaching assistants, teachers, principals, and support staff. More details of the awards are available on our webpage while nominations can be made direct here.

Deadline for nominations is 10 January, 2025.