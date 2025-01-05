Education Minister Paul Givan will keynote the Blackboard Awards in the Europa Hotel on 21 February 2025.
Also addressing the 13th annual celebration of the city’s educationalists will be Belfast ‘Head Boy’ Lord Mayor Micky Murray.
“Schools are the spine of a successful Belfast — and in no small part, that is down to the unstinting commitment of our teachers to ensure that every pupil reaches his or her full potential,” said Belfast Media chief editor Robin Livingstone.
“In the classrooms of Belfast, every child is a champion — and every teacher is a leader, encouraging each of their charges to set their sights ever-higher.”
Among the special category awards on the night will be:
Finnebrogue Excellence in Sustainability Teaching Award
St Mary’s University College Community Impact Award
Flynn Special Needs Education Champion
abbeyautoline Principal of the Year Award
Queen’s University Belfast ‘Newcomer’ Pupils Champion
STEM Teacher of the Year Award
Cross-Community Ambassador
Nominations are welcome for teaching assistants, teachers, principals, and support staff. More details of the awards are available on our webpage while nominations can be made direct here.
Deadline for nominations is 10 January, 2025.