Derelict flats at centre of ambitious redevelopment plan set ablaze

DELIBERATE: Firefighters fought the blaze at Ross Street flats for over two hours

Firefighters battled for over two hours to contain a deliberate blaze at Ross Street flats on Monday night.

The Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire at the derelict flats at 11.38pm. Four appliances, including an aerial appliance, attended the incident.

The Ross Street area is currently subject to redevelopment under the Department for Communities’ Building Successful Communities (BSC) initiative.

Earlier on Monday, local representatives met with Radius Housing as they unveiled plans for new social homes in the area. Just hours later, the flats, which are set for demolition, were set ablaze.

Artist impressions of the proposed Ross Street Mews development

With buildings lying empty, the Ross Street area has become a hotspot for antisocial behaviour and fly-tipping.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said the area has been plagued by destructive youths.

She described the conditions as "hell".

"We've been called touts because we're constantly having to report things," she said.

"We're sick of this. We're being kept up at nighttime with people throwing stones. We're going to be targeted next, ourselves."

She added: "We're being told the flats are meant to be knocked down and I was told 10 weeks - that's winter, so we're going to be living in a sty with rats running around the place."

Local Sinn Féin MLA Fra McCann said: "I totally condemn the incident that took place last night at Ross Street Flats.

"A fire was started in the building shortly after midnight, firefighters worked for over three hours trying to control the blaze and stop it spreading to adjoining premises.

Last night's actions could have led to serious injury or the loss of someone’s life.

"We are working hard with the relevant bodies to have the buildings demolished and a new development built in its place.



"I appeal to people to please stay away from these flats as I am concerned that someone will be seriously hurt."

A Housing Executive spokesperson said: “We condemn the arson at Ross Street flats and we appeal to local people to stay away from the buildings.

“Steel security screens were removed and destroyed before the arson took place.

“The long-term plan is to demolish these buildings and a community-led initiative is under way to replace them with new family homes.

“Meanwhile, we appeal to the local community to work with us to keep the site safe.”

A Fire Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters were called to reports of a derelict building on fire in Ross Street in Belfast. Firefighters used three jets, a hose reel jet and an aerial appliance to extinguish the fire. Firefighters carried out a search and there was no-one in the building at the time of the fire . The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition and the incident was dealt with by 1.43am on Tuesday 22 June 2021."

A spokesperson for Radius Housing said: "Radius Housing is currently developing a proposal to redevelop this site with the construction of new social homes. We have been working with local representatives and stakeholders, and we hope to submit a planning application in the coming months, which will then be subject to the statutory planning process."