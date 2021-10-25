30 fires since May – demolish Ross Street flats now

RESIDENTS are calling for the demolition of Ross Street flats, which were set ablaze for a fourth time in a one week period last Sunday.

The Fire Service say the flats, which are due to make way for social homes, have been set alight over 30 times since May.

Demolition of the flats was due to take place this month, but has been delayed due to a procurement issue in the awarding of the contract, the Housing Executive has said.

The Fire Service tackle a blaze a Ross Street flats on Sunday

Meanwhile, the discovery of asbestos in the flats has ramped up safety concerns amongst residents.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, described the situation as "hell".

"When the fire service come they cordon the place off, but we've only one way in and one way out," she said.

"If the fire is spitting from the roof they won't let us out until it's under control. On one occasion I wasn't able to get round to the school to pick my daughter up from school, and she's only nine.

"There are residents in the street that leave to go and tend to their elderly neighbours – they can't get out to do that because of the fire appliances, and you don't want to disrupt their operation either.

"If my kids are out playing sports, they can't get home. That on a day-to-day basis is draining."

"You're home is destroyed with the black stuff that's all over the place," she added.

"They're walking it in and they can't help it. You're window ledges and blinds are black. The top bedroom where my children sleep is nearly like it's smoke damaged with the smell."

Meanwhile, the presence of asbestos in the flats has presented an additional safety risk for the Fire Service in tackling fires at the flats.

Fire Service Belfast Area Commander, Davy Harbinson, said 30 call-outs to the area had put extreme strain on the resources.

"It's impacting on resourcing, because with the possibility of asbestos we have to risk assess that and put the correct measures in place, so it's more resources to deal with such incidents," he said.

He thanked community and youth workers for their efforts in supporting the Fire Service.

"I want to put on record the help we've had from the local community representatives in the area in supporting the Fire Service, and stopping the attacks on the Fire Service," he said.

"Within those months, there have been four attacks on the Fire Service, one resulting in damage to an appliance. The help and support from the local community is much appreciated."

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey praised local community reps for their efforts, and called for an end to the arson attacks.

"This is causing really serious damage and concern for local residents," the Sinn Féin man said. "It's quite clear that the flats are in a dangerous state and they need to be demolished and demolished now. We've raised this with the Chief Executive of the Housing Executive. We're hoping for a decision on the 25th of this month, and that's the latest notification we've got from the Chief Executive."

He added: "The longer these are up the more harm young people can cause to themselves and the local community"

Local Community Safety Officer, Lisa Lynn, said the dangers associated with the smoke alone is "significant".

"There's an elderly fold behind here and they are greatly impacted by this. A lot of them have underlying health conditions, and the talk of asbestos doesn't help either. The Fire Service have been equipped to deal with the situation, they can clean down their gear, but residents round here are left to fend with whatever is hanging off their curtain, bedding and carpets. It's not a healthy environment to live in.

"We're appealing to the people involved in this to stop it. It's your own area that's being destroyed, it's your own people who are being harmed."

Sinn Féin Councillor Tina Black said: "It's a travesty that we've had to wait this long for demolition. We all know that Ross Street flats have been a problem for years and it shouldn't have laboured on for this amount of time."

The demolition of the flats is due to be considered by Belfast City Council's Planning Committee on October 25.

A spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: "The demolition of Ross Street flats was due to take place this month, however due to a procurement issue the award of the contract was delayed.

“This has now been resolved and we hope to award a new contract in early November.”

It is understood that the flats could be demolished as late as mid-November.