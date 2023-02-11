Royal Mail ransomware attack still impacting on international postal deliveries

A RUSSIAN ransomware attack on Royal Mail is continuing to have a detrimental impact on the postal service – almost a month after it first hit.



The cyberattack which affects international deliveries has been ongoing since 11 January and there is still no date for when the postal service will return to normality.



Discussing the impact this has had on customers, Jim McCafferty, sub-postmaster at Kennedy Centre Post Office said that coupled with the recent Royal Mail strikes, it has devastated their business.



“It has been over three weeks since the cyber attack and we are still unable to accept any international packets,” he said. “We are only allowed to take letters and large letters, but we are unable to take a parcel or packet which is being sent outside of the UK and Ireland.



“Royal Mail have told us that customers can use online postage labels as they can electronically record the customs data which the Post Office cannot do at the moment.



“If the customer goes online, records the customs details, then it can be sorted through the normal channels.



“It is being monitored on a day-to-day basis but they can’t give us a timescale on when it is going to be resolved.”



Jim added that encouraging people to print their own labels is having a knock-on effect in Post Office profits.



“Combining this with the Royal Mail strikes, it has all had an impact on our business but at the moment people can’t post anything, which is having a knock on effect on our business.”



A Royal Mail spokesperson said they continue to make progress in exporting an increasing number of items to a growing number of international destinations.



“We would like to sincerely apologise to impacted customers for the disruption this incident is causing. We understand their frustration. Our teams are continuing to work around the clock to reinstate the remaining export services for letters and parcels as quickly as we can.”