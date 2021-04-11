Ruairí launches ‘Rebs for Hope’ album for mental health charities

A LOCAL DJ and podcast host has released a new rebel music album in aid of local mental health charities.



‘Rebel Rebel Podcast’ host Ruairí Carson, AKA DJ Ro, is set to launch a new compilation album featuring some of Ireland’s best rebel, folk and ballad singers.



Proceeds from the ‘Rebs for Hope’ album will be donated to local mental health charities Suicide Awareness & Support Group and PIPS.

Ruairí, who has lost loved ones to suicide, explained: “We wanted to do a Rebs for Hope night in the PD last year, but then lockdown happened.



“The night was completely sold out and the money was there from the ticket sales so I put the word out and said that I wanted to donate the money to the two charities anyway. There were a few people who asked for their money back, but most people were happy enough because it was only a tenner.



“We wanted to try to do it again this year, but there are no bars available to run a night, we don’t know when we’ll be able to.



“I run the podcast on a Sunday night, which has massive viewing numbers, and a few people had asked me if I could to a CD of the music that’s on the show. It’s other people’s music so I couldn’t just sell it to make a profit, so I had the idea of making an album for charity.



“A lot of the music I’m using was recorded already, so it’s songs from other albums, and I asked the artists to donate me a song. I picked around 15 songs that are popular on the show or ones that I really like from different bands all over the country.”

To buy the album, visit Ruairí's sales site here.