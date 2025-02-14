Rugby: Returning internationals bolster Ulster ranks ahead of trip to Benetton

James Hme is one of a number of returness to competitive action this week INPHO

With the Six Nations on a down week, Ulster's options have been boosted further with the return of some of their internationals for Saturday's trip to face Benetton at the Stadio Monigo in the URC (Saturday 5.15pm, live on Premier Sports).

Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole and Cormac Izuchukwu are included in the starting XV, which adds further strength as the injury headache for Richie Murpby has also eased following the return of Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey and James Hume into the backline during last week's friendly win over Queensland Reds.

It all means Ulster have a much more formidable look about them and at the right time as they seek to break back into the top eight following a hugely disappointing home defeat to Zebre in their last URC outing.

Benetton didn't fare much better in their last fixture, going down 43-0 loss against Ospreys in Wales, but perhaps a truer reflection of their quality came the previous week in the Champopns Cup when they took down the might of La Rochelle away from home.

Still, the Italians are in 11th place in the URC table, two behind their visitors this week, and will seek a repeat of their narrow win the last time Ulster came calling.

We're back in @URCOfficial action and team news is in! 📋



Your Ulster side to take on @BenettonRugby tomorrow in Treviso 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/umlSLwb5Tg — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) February 14, 2025

They have plenty of talent in their ranks, with former All Black centre Malakai Fekitoa, Argentine fly-half Tomás Albornoz and Springbok full-back Rhyno Smith all capable of causing problems, so the return of those internationals for Ulster couldn't have come at a better time.

It's not just experience in the Ulster line-up this weekend, however, as Murphy has opted to hand a full debut to Academy prop Jacob Boyd.

The former RBAI Schools' Cup-winning captain came off the bench last week in the friendly against Queensland and starts in the front row alongside Herring and O’Toole.

Alan O’Connor is back to skipper the side in the second row beside Izuchukwu, while in the backs, Michael Lowry and Stewart Moore complete the line-up alongside the returning trio from injury.