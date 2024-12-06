Rugby: Tough test for Ulster against Euro champs

AS European openers go, they don’t get any tougher than a trip to Toulouse, but that’s Ulster’s destination on Sunday as they take on the reigning European and Top14 champions (3.15pm, live on Premier Sports) as the Investec Champions Cup begins.

If facing Ugo Mola’s star-studded side at Ernest Stade-Wallon wasn’t daunting enough, Richie Murphy has been handed something of a selection headache with a number of confirmed injuries including scrum-half John Cooney, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Nathan Doak is an obvious replacement, but there are further problems with the confirmation that Ben Moxham’s knee injury during last weekend’s home loss to Leinster is significant enough to require surgery.

Add in the already sidelined Robert Baloucoune, Ethan McIlroy and Jacob Stockdale, and Ulster look a little short in the backs.

However, they will welcome back their international contingent for the trip to the south of France, while Werner Kok is fit to play despite being forced off in the defeat against Leinster.

"We picked up a few injuries at the weekend," Murphy reflected.

"For some of those, playing against some of the players they will be playing against, never mind the team or where it is, will be an experience in itself.

"As part of the journey of this team, no matter what happens this weekend, win or lose, there will be massive learnings."Toulouse secured a sixth Champions Cup trophy back in May with an extra-time win over Leinster in the final, adding to their second Top14 title in a row and they have not looked like slowing down this season.

Their side contains some of the biggest names in rugby including French trio Thomas Ramos, Romain Ntamack and Antoine Dupont, English back row Jack Willis is a huge asset.

The French side are a formidable proposition at the best of times, as evidenced by their 48-24 win at Ravenhill back in January.

However, if Murphy’s men are searching for a chink of light, it comes in the form of their last visit to Ernest Stade-Wallon in the 2022 competition when they claimed a 26-20 win in the last 16, yet had their hearts broken in the second leg at home when losing by seven and just one point on aggregate. That was then and this is now, so there is no underestimating the task at hand.

"We are definitely going there to play and impose our game on them," Murphy insists.

"We are under no illusions as to how tough that is going to be but if we can get our primary possession, get ball around the park, we will be looking to play the way we have all year but with more accuracy.

"If you look at their team, they are probably two of three internationals deep in every position, but there are areas of their game that you can look at see opportunity, but it’s whether you are good enough to take that.

"The boys have trained well and we are building towards the weekend. We want to do our very best."