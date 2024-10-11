Rugby: Ulster back on home turf against Connacht

AFTER two defeats on their travels in South Africa, it's back to home comforts for Ulster on Saturday, but the task doesn't get any easier with the first inter-pro game of the season against Connacht (8pm, live on BBC 2).

Richie Murphy's side came up short against Emirates Lions and Vodacom Bulls following an opening win against Glasgow and their hope will be to get back on the winning trail this week.

Those games in South Africa did see some emerging stars make their bow as Charlie Irvine and James McCormick made their first starts in the white jersey, but points are the only currency that matterrs.

Therefore, getting back in the winning enclosure is vital and they come up against a Connacht side that has enjoyed a good start to the season with two wins from three.

Following a narrow 35-33 opening day reverse in Munster, they have bounced back with a late Oisín Dowling score sealing a 36-30 win over Hollywoodbets Sharks and last weekend, they held off a second half revival from Scarlets to edge home 24-23 thanks to a late penalty from Cathal Forde.

Games between the pair have been tight in recent times with Ulster just edging a 20-19 hoe win the last time they met in Belfast and there is no doubt it will be another close encounter between the pair.

There is also a nice subplot to this game as Ulster's head coach, Richie Murphy, must plot the downfall of his son, Ben, who has impressed since going from Leinster.

Throw in the quality of Ireland internationals Mack Hansen and Bundee Aki who is a nomination for World Rugby Player of the Year, plus Forde who is adept with he boot, and Ulster know exactly the type of challenge that lies ahead.

"The lads are excited to get back playing at Kingspan Stadium, they know it's a big day," said Murphy.

"Connacht are riding high and although they lost their first game against Munster, they would have taken a lot of confidence from it. They beat Sharks at home then went away to Scarlets, played well although they still gave Scarlets a chance of winning. They will be confident but we are concentrating on ourselves and our performance.

"The crowd here are incredible and really get in behind the lads. We have a responsibility as well to give them something to cheer about.

"The style we play is really important to that, if we win or lose but show that we are committed to the jersey and playing an exciting brand of rugby, with a never say die attitude, I think the crowd will get behind that because that's what we are about as a team."