Rugby: Ulster seek to bounce back against Bordeaux

ON reflection, a heavy defeat away to European champions Toulouse was not unexpected for Ulster last weekend, but a better performance on home turf this Saturday against another of the Top 14's high-flyers, Union Bordeaux Bègles will be the basic objective.

A 61-21 reverse in the south of France on Sunday was more emphatic than Richie Murphy's side would have liked, but they have an opportunity for a form of redemption on Saturday at Ravenhill (3.15pm, live on Premier Sports).

The French side claimed a 42-28 victory over Leicester in their opener as four tries in the second period saw them come from behind and sitting second in their domestic league, they will prove just as formidable as an opponent for Ulster this week.

Pete Samu and Guido Petti scored the two tries in the first half, as they went in 21-14 down. In a superb second-half performance, Louis Bielle-Biarrey scored two tries, with Samu grabbing his second and Nicolas Depoortere getting the last of their six tries.

They will arrive in Belfast with plenty of confidence and their side contains plenty of quality with Damian Penaud a key component in their attack, as are Yoram Moefana and Bielle-Biarrey.

For Ulster, Zac Ward, who joined the squad this season after starring for Ireland 7s at the Summer Olympics, makes his senior debut on the wing, and joins Cormac Izuchukwu, Aidan Morgan, Jude Postlethwaite and Werner Kok in making a first Champions Cup appearance at Kingspan Stadium.

Team news is in! 📋



Your Ulster side to take on @UBBrugby for our first home European clash of the season 🔥



🎟️ https://t.co/D8NjHBt4p3 pic.twitter.com/nGptOiFG8W — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) December 13, 2024

Murphy has opted for a fully changed pack from the side that started away to Toulouse in the opening round last weekend, with seven Ireland internationals named among the starting forward unit.

Hooker Rob Herring makes his first Ulster start of the campaign and he is joined in the front row by loosehead prop, Eric O’Sullivan, and tighthead, Tom O’Toole.

In the second row, Iain Henderson, captains the side on the occasion of his 50th European appearance for Ulster, and is partnered by Kieran Treadwell in the engine room.

Izuchukwu starts at blindside flanker, with Nick Timoney named on the openside. David McCann returns to the matchday XV at number eight.

The half-back partnership of scrum-half, Nathan Doak, and fly-half, Morgan, is retained.

The midfield sees one change from last week, with outside centre Jude Postlethwaite coming in to join Stuart McCloskey.

In the back three, Ward starts on the left wing, with Kok taking the right wing berth and Michael Lowry patrolling the backfield at full-back.