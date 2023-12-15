Rugby: Ulster seek to get back up to speed against Racing

DEFEAT in Bath was not how Ulster wished to get their Champions Cup campaign underway, but there is no time to lick the wounds as a star-studded Racing 92 visit the Kingspan Stadium on Saturday evening (8pm, live on TNT Sports).

The 37-14 loss in England last weekend puts Dan McFarland's side on the back foot as they know they must try to find a performance against the French outfit who themselves fell to Premiership opposition in their opener, going down 31-28 to Harlequins at the Paris La Défense Arena.

Domestically, Racing 92 are sitting at the summit of the Top 14 with 29 points after nine matches, with a renewed confidence after strengthening their roster in the summer with South Africa World Cup winning captain, Siya Kolisi who will go up against his Springbok teammate, Steven Kitshoff on Saturday.

Racing 92 will be a step up this week and their 26-22 win in Belfast back in 2019 proves they will now feel daunted by the home support.

Alongside Siya Kolisi, Racing 92 have plenty of household names including France international stalwart, Gaël Fickou, who is one of the finest centres in world rugby.

Other threats include 21-year-old scrum-half, Nolann Le Garrec and England speedster, Henry Arundell.

"We obviously know them really well," McFarland acknowledged.

"It’s a brilliant challenge. Big French teams coming to Kingspan Stadium is always a big occasion. We are really going to enjoy it, but it is a huge challenge.

"They are the number one attacking team in the French Championship and the number one defensive team. I think they are shipping 1.6 tries per game, which is phenomenal.

"That is going to be a massive test for us. But it is a great place to be and the arena to test ourselves in."

Iain Henderson captains the side, and is joined by fellow stalwart, Alan O’Connor, in the second row.

Kitshoff makes his European home debut and joining him in the front row is Rob Herring at hooker, who returns to the starting line-up, and Tom O’Toole, who retains his place at tighthead prop.

In the back row, Dave Ewers, who won the Champions Cup in 2020 with Exeter Chiefs, retains his place at blindside flanker and is joined by Nick Timoney at openside flanker.

Ballymena man, Matty Rea, gets the nod at eight to complete the back-row.

John Cooney returns to the starting line-up at scrum-half and is joined by Billy Burns at fly-half.

Jacob Stockdale and Rob Baloucoune retain their places on the left and right wing respectively.

Stuart McCloskey and James Hume will continue their centre partnership in the back-field and Mike Lowry starts at full-back, after returning from injury.

It promises to be a big night under the Ravenhill lights and one in which the home support will have a big part to play.

"You want to win your home games," McFarland stressed.

"That’s going to send you through to the last 16 which is where you want to be, play-off rugby.

"The challenge is huge but you want to be winning. That’s the job we are in, we are doing everything we can and we have a lot of hungry people here who are looking forward to an opportunity to getting out there to win."