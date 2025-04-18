Rugby: Ulster travel to face Leinster in Dublin

TWO weeks on from a credible performance away to one of Europe's powerhouses, Ulster are back on the road this weekend to face another of the elite as they return to URC action against Leinster.

Although they exited the Champions Cup when going down to a 43-31 loss away to Bordeaux a fortnight back, the performance and fighting qualities will have given Richie Murphy's men plenty to bring into their final run of games as they seek a playoff place.

On Saturday (7.35pm, live on Premier Sports), the Aviva Stadium is the destination to take on a Leinster team that has been in eye-watering form, winning their Champions Cup last 16 and quarter-final ties over the past couple of weeks by a combined score of 114-0 - a measure of their attacking prowess and defensive dominance.

That form is a mirror of how their URC campaign has gone as they have lost just one game - going down by the minimum in South Africa against the Bulls - and in the reverse fixture against Ulster this season, they claimed a 27-20 win in Belfast.

Therefore, the challenge Ulster face this weekend can't be understated, but as they proved in France a fortnight ago, they can hold their own against elite opposition when they perform and that will be the aim on Saturday.

Locked in and ready 🔥



Your Ulster side for tomorrow's interprovincial derby against @leinsterrugby at Aviva Stadium 💪 pic.twitter.com/Rnl2MEyyNa — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) April 18, 2025

Certainly, things have begun to turn with three URC wins on the bounce against Scarlets, Dragons and DHL Stormers, helping them up to sixth in the standings, but it will take a huge effort to remain in the top half with three of their remaining games on the road, beginning this week.

“We are preparing to go down there and win the game," Murphy said this week.

"We have a clear plan and it’s up to us to see if we can implement that and put them under pressure.”

Ulster received a setback with the news that a back injury sustained against Bordeaux will keep James Hume out this weekend as he joins the injury list, which includes Iain Henderson, Jake Flannery, Ethan McIlroy and Rob Baloucoune, but back this week come Cormac Izuchukwu, Werner Kok and Jude Postlethwaite.

Ready for a Saturday night interpro showdown 💥 👊



Here is your Leinster Rugby team to face @UlsterRugby at Aviva Stadium tomorrow night. 🔥#LEIvULS #NeverLessThanEverything pic.twitter.com/Jwl68q7Xra — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) April 18, 2025

Leinster boast an embarrassment of riches and ring the changes this week with 12 changes to the team that started in last week's demolition against Glasgow.

Retained in the backs are Tommy O'Brien and Garry Ringrose, while Robbie Henshaw, fresh from his 100th appearance off the bench last week, starts alongside Ringrose at centre.

Also retained in the forwards is Joe McCarthy, while Luke McGrath captains the side from scrum-half, with Ciarán Frawley named at out-half.