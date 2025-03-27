Rugby: URC playoff race heats up as Ulster host Stormers

The return of Rob Baloucoune acts as a huge boost as Ulster host DHL Stormers at Kingspan Stadium on Friday in what is a key clash for both in the race for the playoffs (7.35pm, live on BBC Sport NI).

Baloucoune makes his first start of the season due to a long-standing hamstring injury and he is included in the starting XV for the same against the South African outfit.

It is also a huge night for Stuart McCloskey who is set to make his 200th appearance in the white jersey and he will be hoping for a night to remember under the Ravenhill lights as Ulster aim to leapfrog the visitors into at least eighth spot in the standings.

Last week, Ulster came through in a thrilling game away to Dragons, grabbing an all-important bonus point in the process, which made it back-to-back wins against Welsh clubs, but the challenge is greater this week as they go up against a side that is laced with talent including Springboks Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Evan Roos and two-time World Cup winner, Damian Willemse.

As it stands, the visitors - fresh from their own bonus point win in Wales last week when taking a 29-17 win at the Scarlets - sit in that eighth position, one point above Ulster who moved up five places following last week's win.

That in itself highlights what a close battle it will be in the run-in to the end of the regular season with just eight points separating fifth-placed Cardiff and second-from-bottom Zebre, so a consistent run to the line is vital for all locked in that battle.

This is also an opportunity to build further momentum with a daunting Champions Cup trip to Bordeaux to come next weekend, but it's all about the here and now for Ulster who showed character last weekend when coming from 10 behind to edge home at Rodney parade.

A big performane is required to do just that and with the opportunity to sit inisde the playoff zone ahead of the final run to the line, this week could well be a key moment in the season.