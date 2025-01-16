Rugby: Win or bust for Ulster in Europe against Exeter

It’s win or bust for Ulster at Ravenhill on Friday night, as their final Champions Cup Pool 1 match will determine whether they have a future in European competition this season.

Richie Murphy's side suffered their third straight defeat in the competition at the weekend, losing 38-10 at Leicester Tigers. This means that to claim at least a place in the Challenge Cup, they will need to win against fellow strugglers Exeter Chiefs.

To advance in the premier competition, Ulster must win with a bonus point added, but then hope for Hollywoodbets Sharks to lose against Bordeaux and not pick up a point while also counting on a swing in their favour in terms of scoring difference, which currently sits at 56 points.

It's a tall order but a home win against the Premiership side which is also empty-handed from their three games should be viewed as within their grasp, despite Zac Ward (concussion) and Ethan McIlroy (knee) joining the lengthy injury list.

However, there is better news on that front with Rob Herring, Michael Lowry and Stewart Moore all returning to the starting XV for Friday's clash, while Tom Stewart and Jake Flannery are named on the bench to bolster options.

Murphy has included four players who have been called up to the wider Ireland squad for the upcoming Guinness Six Nations, with Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Cormac Izuchukwu, and development panellist, James McNabney all included among the Ulster pack.

However, at fly-half, Jack Murphy will make his first Champions Cup start, following his first outing in the competition as a second-half replacement at Leicester Tigers last weekend. Nathan Doak retains the number 9 jersey and will start alongside Murphy in a youthful half-back pairing.

It will require a huge effort this weekend against Exeter, who are also scrapping for their lives in a de facto knockout game.

The English side suffered a 69-17 defeat against Bordeaux on their home patch last week but have the opportunity to change the script of their season after a tough campaign which sees the Devon-based side sitting in 10th spot in the Gallagher Premiership, with one win in ten matches played.

The Chiefs have international talent in their roster in the likes of Henry Slade and Ethan Roots and will be aiming to get back to winning ways this Friday night, inspired by team captain Jacques Vermeulen and Josh Hodge, who is adept with the boot.