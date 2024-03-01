Sacred Heart Primary School’s new book launch

SACRED Heart Boys' Primary School, a cornerstone of education for years, proudly unveils its commemorative book, "Legacy of Learning: Through the Years of Sacred Heart Boys'."

Filled with stories, photographs, and reflections, the book captures the school's rich history, achievements, and cherished memories. Established in the 1980s, Sacred Heart Boys' Primary School has been a beacon of academic excellence and character development for the boys of the parish.

The publication and launch of this book will be a momentous occasion, bringing together alumni, current students, staff, and community members.

Principal Mrs Smyth expresses excitement, stating, "It's a tribute to the remarkable journey of Sacred Heart Boys' PS." This celebration of enduring bonds and successes marks a testament to the school's commitment to shaping future leaders in the community.