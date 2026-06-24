NI Water is urging the public to respect a strict ban on barbecues, open fires and water-based activities at all its sites, as hot weather increases the risk of wildfires in the coming days.



The ban applies to all reservoirs and publicly accessible NI Water locations, regardless of whether sites are currently in use.



Activities such as swimming, diving and paddle boarding are strictly prohibited, with reservoirs posing serious and often unseen dangers.



The reminder follows significant wildfire damage at Silent Valley Mountain Park earlier this year, and recent reports of people entering the water at Lough Shannagh, Silent Valley, Ben Crom and Spelga Dam.



Calling on visitors to stay safe, act responsibly and help protect vital drinking water sources, wildlife and the wider environment, NI Water Senior Facilities Manager Patricia McKee said: “With temperatures rising over the coming days, the risk of wildfires becomes much more severe. We are asking everyone to respect the ban on barbecues and open fires, which remains in place until further notice.



“If you come across a fire, please move to a safe place and call the NI Fire and Rescue Service on 999. Anyone who sees a fire being started deliberately should report it to the PSNI immediately, as this is a criminal offence.



“We also want to remind anyone visiting our reservoirs that these are working sites and can be extremely dangerous. They are not appropriate places for swimming or other water-based activities. Reservoirs can appear calm on the surface, but hidden hazards, strong currents, cold water shock and difficulties getting out of the water can all pose very serious risks.



“Our message is simple: enjoy these spaces safely, follow the public advisory signage on site and treat our waterways with care and respect.”