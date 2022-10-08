SAG is offering more choice to credit union customers in Poleglass

SAG Credit Union, who have been going for 58 years, have been at the forefront of providing quality financial services to the local community in Andersonstown, and have expanded into the Poleglass area, following the amalgamation with Poleglass Credit Union.

SAG Credit Union have been involved in promoting the local area and helping to create the conditions for financial independence, for families and businesses alike, during times of massive uncertainty, financial hardship and political unrest.

Formed as a small organisation manned by volunteers with exceptional foresight, it has grown to become a key employer in West Belfast.

SAG Credit Union’s merger with Poleglass Credit Union has meant that assets of over £65 million are now available, meaning there are now even more resources available to lend to the local community based in Andersonstown and Poleglass areas. Members can continue to do business in both premises. This means that SAG Credit Union Limited is now even better placed to help the upcoming entrepreneurs of the future from Andersonstown and Poleglass to achieve their financial goals and to help Andersonstown and Poleglass area to continue to grow and innovate for the next 50 years.

Sheena Joyce, Manager of SAG Credit Union Ltd, said: “We recently amalgamated with Poleglass Credit Union, who have been there since 1985. We amalgamated to make us both stronger, so we could offer the people of Poleglass enhanced services. We’re keen to let the people of Poleglass know we’re still here to help people in their community. Banks are no longer offering the personal services, but we will still are and hopefully will be doing so for years to come. We are based in the Dairy Farm complex and we would particularly like to encourage young people to open accounts with us. We recently contacted all the local schools in the area to ask them to participate in our Poster Competition.

“Any school who participates receives a cash donation and the winners in each school receive cash prizes. We want to encourage children and students to open share accounts in the Credit Union. As part of this drive to encourage children to save, we are also running a Prize draw for this week known as Junior Savers week and for the whole month of October i.e form the 26th September to the 31st October, anyone who opens a Juvenile Account aged 0-16 or lodges money to their existing Juvenile Accounts will be entered in to a Prize Draw. Prizes include:

1x £50 and 2 x £25 Vouchers for O'Neill’s Sportwear and

1x £50 and 2x £25 Vouchers for Smyths Toy Shop. Please contact the Office if you have any queries ”

Speaking on the current economic climate, Sheena Joyce said SAG Credit Union would be there to help people during the cost-of-living crisis.

“We are really excited about the opportunities that exist in Andersonstown and Poleglass whilst being very aware of the current issues that many of our members and households in the Greater Andersonstown and Poleglass area may be facing owing to the cost-of-living crisis. The credit union can help start you afresh and can help you avoid doorstep lenders. The credit union doesn’t exist to make a profit, any money which is made goes back into the credit union and to our members.”

If anyone is interested in joining the Credit Union, or would like SAG to visit their schools they can simply call into the credit union in Andersonstown or the Dairy Farm, ring and speak with a member of staff on 02890615669 or 02890625384 or email us at info@sagcreditunion.co.uk with your details.