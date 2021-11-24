Sally Gardens funding will help upskill residents for the jobs market

POLEGLASS Community Association at Sally Gardens have said that they are delighted to receive £184,700 in funding from the Department for Communities to deliver a much-needed Employment Skills Development Project.



The project – which will complement their existing Building Your Future Project – will allow those living within the area to take on an accredited skills training to boost their skills and address skills gaps for those who are unemployed or without qualifications.



Welcoming the funding, Martin Connolly, centre director, said that this will be a great opportunity for local residents to upskill.



“This is an exciting project that will have a direct positive impact in the area with accredited training in Hospitality, Construction, Leadership & Management, Community Health Facilitation, Child Care and Community Development,” he said.



“The diversity of training will also provide opportunities for residents to upskill and explore different career opportunities.”



Local Councillor Danny Baker added that any investment in the addressing the skills gap is to be welcomed.



“This programme will allow Sally Gardens to continue the fantastic work that they are doing to address the needs of our community,” he said.



“The funding will go a long way to address the skills gaps in our area and allow local residents to upskill and explore other career options.



“This comes at a time where people are finding themselves unemployed and any investment that tackles the level of unemployment within our area is to be welcomed.



“The Employment Skills Development Project is a fantastic project which will provide many within our community with the skills and qualifications to take up employment within various sectors and I hope that it eventually brings much-needed jobs to the community.”