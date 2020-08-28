VIDEO: Sandra’s Nursery Corner is here for all your new baby needs

A familiar and welcoming business staple along North Belfast’s Shore Road, Sandra’s Nursery Corner continues to provide its customers with a first-class shopping experience.

With some 40-plus years of experience since it opened its doors, manager Erin Copeland and her experienced team are on hand to answer any questions you may have regarding style, design and practicality of buying your first pram, nursery furniture, right up to your child’s first potty.

Erin explained how Sandra’s team continued to serve their expectant parents throughout the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Car seats and feeding are among the essential items needed for a new born baby, therefore we had a duty to supply these items, we did so through socially distant allocated collection times.

"We kept in contact with anyone who had items on order through email and weekly phone calls,” she said.

“Obviously the Covid lockdown period was difficult for everybody. We continued the business as parents to be still needed their essentials. We want to assure people that if there is another localised lockdown we are still going to be here, and always contactable through phone or email.

"We do have a procedure in place so business can still flow and customers aren’t left in the dark. In-store we have PPE, staff are wearing visors or masks, we have two sanitation stations, in-store markings on the ground to keep social distancing and Perspex screens around the till area.

“Customers can be guaranteed that our ‘home from home’ touch is still very much in place and at the centre of our ethos, we do everything but serve you a cup of tea,” laughed Erin.

“Picking a pram and other baby items is such a special thing and should be remembered, this is why it deserves time and thought. In-store we are back open normal hours – no appointment is needed currently.”

Erin spoke of how much she and the staff are looking forward to displaying their Autumn/Winter range.

“It has been a long couple of months seeing the same colours so it will be quite exciting to have something new on display. We are most excited to see the new Egg range and patterns in Cosatto.

"These are only two of the many brands available in-store. Other brands available are Venicci, BabyStyle, Hauck, Bébécar, Silver Cross, Maxi-cosi and Shnuggle. We are pleased to be back open again welcoming all new and familiar faces through our door.

“We are open Monday to Saturday; we are here to provide all your baby needs. Customers can keep up to date with the latest shop information on our Facebook site.”