WATCH: Sandras Nursery Corner: 40 years of experience in the nursery industry

WE are a family-owned nursery shop on the Shore Road with over 40 years of experience in the Nursery Industry.

Nestled in the heart of North Belfast, we are a trusted, family-owned nursery shop with over four decades of experience in caring for the needs of babies across Belfast and beyond. Since we first opened our doors, we’ve been dedicated to providing high-quality baby products, expert advice, and a welcoming atmosphere for every family that walks through our doors.

A One-Stop Shop for All Your Baby Care Needs we take pride in being a comprehensive destination for everything you need for your little one. Whether you're preparing for your first baby or adding to your growing family, our wide selection of baby essentials ensures you'll find exactly what you're looking for. Our store is thoughtfully stocked with an extensive range of products. Visit us today to discover why generations of families trust us with their baby care needs!

NEW BabyStyle Oyster4 arriving this April

The Oyster4 by BabyStyle grows with your family, delivering effortless style, adaptability, and functionality for every journey.

The versatile Oyster4 travel system has 19 configurations, evolves to suit your needs.

Compatible with the Oyster Carrycot, Capsule Infant Car Seat, and Oyster Basket (up to 9kg). You can also pair the Oyster4 Stroller with the Ride-on Board for older children up to 20kg. Travel System

88 Shore Road, Belfast, BT15 3PZ

opposite Crusaders Football Club, less than five minutes from Yorkgate

Tel: 028 9077 0639

www.sandrasnurserycorner.com