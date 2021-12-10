WATCH: Enjoy Santa’s Magical Bus tour through Belfast this Christmas

AS Santa’s reindeer prepare for the big day, Santa joined forces with City Tours Belfast and City Sightseeing Belfast to bring some festive cheer to all the boys and girls who join him on a whistle stop tour of the city on his very own double decker Santa Bus.



Leaving from City Hall between 6 and 9pm each night, the bus offers families a once-in-a-life-time chance to get up close and personal with Santa and to enjoy a Christmas sing-along while touring the Christmas lights around the city centre on a 20 minute tour.



As the elves are working to get Santa’s sleigh ready for the big day, unfortunately he was unable to bring gifts for all the boys and girls. However, if parents would like him to present a gift on their behalf, the Santa Bus team will be more than happy to facilitate.



Each tour can accommodate up to 40 people and costs £6 per person. Families of two adults and two children can enjoy the festivities for the fantastic price of £20.



During the day, Santa is also available for private bookings where he and the Santa Bus will visit your home, take you on a 30 minute tour and all the boys and girls will have the opportunity to find out if they are on the naughty or nice list.



Should a child find that they are on the naughty list, Santa will be more than happy to tell them how they can make sure they are on the nice list come Christmas Day.



Priced at £150, private tours with Santa also include a sing-along, Christmas Quiz and photograph with Santa.



For more information and to book, contact the Santa Bus team on 02890 310 101.