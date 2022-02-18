SCÉALTA: Joe Austin in conversation with weight-loss champ Conor Loughlin

THIS week on Scéalta, Joe Austin was joined by Conor Loughlin to discuss his weight loss journey.

Conor Loughlin grew up on the Springfield Road. He is a youth and community worker at Clonard Youth Club and currently completing a Youth Work Degree at University of Ulster.

Conor embarked on a personal weight loss journey a over the past year and has lost over 100lbs so far.

In this conversation Conor tells Joe of the impact his weight had on him when he was younger, how he got on the path to a healthier lifestyle and why he wants to use his story to inspire and support others.

"If I can help one person, I will be happy. I didn't do this overnight, it all started with small changes. I done this on my own terms, I didn't rush into it.”