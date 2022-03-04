SCÉALTA: Joe Austin in conversation with Eamon Mallie

THIS week Joe Austin is joined by well-known voice of local journalism, Eamon Mallie, whose career has spanned five decades.

From being a regular behind the mike in the 1980s and 1990s reporting on the political ramifications of the conflict, Eamon can now be seen and heard on discussion programmes on radio and TV at home and abroad and has worked for RTÉ, BBC, ITN, Channel 4, AFP, and a wide range of radio stations both nationally and internationally.

He has also presented two documentaries for Channel 4 on the Northern Ireland peace process, and regularly contributes as an analyst on Irish affairs on Channel 4 news.

In recent years, Mallie is a leading force and trailblazer in espousing the adoption of new media, being a prolific Twitter user and blogger. He has co-authored The Provisional IRA (1998), The Fight for Peace: Secret Story Behind the Irish Peace Process (1997), and Endgame in Ireland (2001).

Scéalta is a joint production by Fáilte Feirste Thair and Féile an Phobail.