SCÉALTA: Joe Austin in conversation with Pernando Barrena MEP

THIS week on Scéalta, Joe Austin is joined by Pernando Barenna MEP, a Basque politician and member of the European Parliament for Spain with 'EH BILDU", which is aligned with the Confederal Group of the European United Left.

In this conversation, Joe and Pernando discuss Ireland's close links with the Basque Country, the treatment of Basque political prisoners and the current political situation between the Basque Country and Spain.

Scéalta is a joint production by Fáilte Feirste Thair and Féile an Phobail.