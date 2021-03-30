Schools preparing for confirmations

Schools are preparing students for their first Holy Confession as Covid restrictions ease.

"Given the ongoing uncertainty about the public health situation and the gradual lifting of restrictions, it will be necessary for every parish and school to give careful consideration to how the sacraments of First Reconciliation, First Holy Communion and Confirmation can be celebrated in a safe and appropriate manner over the coming months," said the Northern bishops in a statement.

“This includes ensuring that all the necessary catechetical preparations are made, rigorous risk assessments are undertaken and, where necessary, ceremonies are significantly reduced in scale."

The celebrations, say the bishops, will be organised and facilitated at the local parish level in collaboration with the primary schools.

St Anne's Primary School in Finaghy have confirmed that their confirmations will take place over four days between April 27-30. A letter to parents said wider family members and sponsors will not be able to attend.

Holy Child is among local primary schools which have set dates in June for their Primary Seven confirmations. Each of the three primary seven classes will have a designated day for confirmations.