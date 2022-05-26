Schoolteacher's marathon effort raises over £2,000 for worthy causes

A WEST Belfast schoolteacher has raised over £2,000 for a number of worthy causes by running the Belfast Marathon.

Gaelscoil na Móna teacher Caoimhe Scullion initially ran the 26.2-mile route in a bid to raise money for Irish language youth organisation Glór na Móna, which was facing a devastating bout of cuts.

However, with funding issues resolved, £2,200 will now be divided between Glór na Móna's summer scheme, Gaelscoil na Móna, and ACLAÍ Palestine.

The latter initiative, spearheaded by West Belfast's own Ainle Ó Cairealláin, aims to open a volunteer-led gym in the Aida Refugee Camp in the West Bank.

Reflecting on her success Caoimhe said: "The marathon was brilliant, there was a great atmosphere, it was a great experience, but it was very difficult at the end I have to say.

"I hadn't done a marathon before then. I wanted to do it at least once in my life.

"I'm very proud of myself, I must say, and of our area and all the people that gave money for the cause. I wanted to do it as a personal challenge in the beginning, and I wasn't going to mention it to many people. It's a personal achievement for me, but I'm proud to be able to help three places that are close to my heart."

ACLAÍ Palestine is continuing its efforts to raise €60,000 to build a gym in the West Bank. Donations can be made by clicking here.

"Anything we can do to help the people over there, to help them have an normal life, and to help their mental and physical health is worthwhile," Caoimhe added.

"Every penny counts."