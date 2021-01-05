Scrambler tragedy bereaved hits out after latest off-road bike collision

QUAD VICTIM: Mum-of-three Valerie Armstrong with her husband Seamus. Valerie died after being knocked down by a scrambler driven by a 17-year-old.

A WEST BELFAST man whose wife died after being struck by a scrambler in 2016 has expressed his anger following a collision involving an off-road bike on the Andersonstown Road.

Two people were hospitalised after a car and scrambler collided just before 5.30pm last night. It is understood that their injuries are not life-threatening.

Seamus Armstrong, whose wife Valerie Armstrong (35) was mown down in June 2016 by a scrambler in Colin Glen Forest Park, said it is only “a matter of time before another life is lost” due to the use of off-road bikes in public areas.

“I feel not only angry but also dumbfounded that parents and guardians are still buying children these machines,” the father-of-three said.

“My message to parents and guardians of children who want a scrambler or a quad bike as a present would be, 'Stop and think'. Think about where are they going to use it - do you own or have access to private land?

“Do you have a bike trailer to transport it to and from the areas where you can use it safely and legally? Do you have the spare time needed to get to and from designated bike tracks or training facilities? Does the person who is going to use the vehicle have any previous experience or knowledge of using and maintaining such a vehicle?

“All of these questions should be asked and if any of the answers are 'no' or 'I don’t know' then you shouldn't buy the vehicle to begin with."

And Seamus Armstrong warns another death is inevitable if quads and scramblers continue to be driven in built-up areas. “If people continue to buy these vehicles and allow children to drive them around public roads and streets, it's only going to be a matter of time before another life is lost and another family like ours is left grieving a loved one.”

Last night’s collision came just days after local community reps reported scramblers being driven dangerously in Andersonstown.

Damage caused by scramblers riders at Commedagh Drive in Andersonstown

Seán Lennon from the Greater Andersonstown Safer Neighbourhood Project said: “We had reports that they were up round the fields in Ramoan, then they were in round Slievegallion, and on Commedagh hill on Friday night.

“A local woman there said they came flying up past her on the footpath and scared the life out of her. They’ve been flying round the estate and causing mayhem.

“Obviously there are parents who buy their kids these for Christmas without any thought.

“These bikes aren’t road legal - they have to be on private land. They’re bringing the bikes to fields in the area, but they have to get from A to B, so they’re out on the roads and driving up footpaths. It’s very, very dangerous.”

He added: “Parents need to be responsible.”