Pat Catney returns to politics as SDLP announce Lisburn and Castlereagh candidates

FORMER Lagan Valley MLA Pat Catney is back running for political office less than a year after losing his Assembly seat.

Mr Catney is one of six candidates the SDLP have announced who will be running in Lisburn & Castlereagh for the upcoming council elections this May.



The candidates announced are Pat Catney in Lisburn North, Dee French in Lisburn South, Councillor Simon Lee and Councillor John Gallen who will run in Castlereagh South. John Drake and Jack Patton will also be running in the Downshire East and Killultagh areas of Lisburn.



“Our SDLP team in Lisburn and Castlereagh have been a strong voice for their community over the past number of years,” said party leader Colum Eastwood.



The Foyle MP says that his party are “giving local people a voice and securing positive change right across the area".



“The team of candidates we have assembled to contest this election is among the strongest we have put forward and they all have a clear record of working to improve their communities and on behalf of local people.”



Mr Eastwood welcomed Pat Catney's return to politics.

“He has already achieved so much, and I know that he has plenty of work left to do before he will be satisfied.”



Pat Catney said: “Things have gotten incredibly difficult for people in recent years and it’s heartbreaking to hear about the problems and pressures hitting families from all sides.



“To help people with the mounting issues they are facing I believe we have assembled a great team of SDLP representatives ready to get to work on behalf of people here. I’d also like to pay tribute to outgoing councillor Johnny McCarthy for all his hard work on behalf of people in this area over the past few years."



He added: “Our SDLP team are passionate about this area and its people, and we are determined to deliver positive change for everyone.”

