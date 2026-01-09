SDLP Leader Claire Hanna MP has backed calls for TG4 to be officially recognised as a public service broadcaster in the North.

Foras na Gaeilge are leading a campaign to have the channel moved to Freeview Channel 8 in Northern Ireland to improve visibility and accessibility.

The UK Government’s Minister of State in the Department for Culture, Media and Sport Ian Murray MP has confirmed he would examine the issue.

South Belfast and Mid Down MP Claire Hanna said: “Foras Na Gaeilge and other campaigners have been working for nearly a decade to secure formal recognition for TG4 as a public service broadcaster in Northern Ireland, alongside an increased presence through better channel placement. I have raised this issue myself on a number of occasions with the previous UK Government, but progress has been painstakingly slow.

“Given the current boom the Irish language is experiencing across our island and further afield this is an important opportunity to revisit this issue. We have made significant, but long overdue progress in recognition of the Irish language in Northern Ireland in recent years and this official status for TG4 would mark another important step forward for the Irish language community, ensuring they have the same access to broadcast media as other native language speakers across the UK and Ireland.

“I welcome the UK Government indicating a willingness to look again at this issue and work with the Northern Ireland Office on it, but we need to see some progress at long last. The SDLP will continue to work with Foras and others to press the government to secure this much-needed change to support the growth of the Irish language and to recognise the appetite for Irish language content in the North.”