SDLP's Hanna romps home in South Belfast

CLAIRE Hanna was returned as MP in the early hours of Friday morning for Belfast South and Mid Down.

With extensive boundary changes in the constituency, the SDLP woman – who was first elected MP for Belfast South in 2019 – polled 21,345 votes – a majority of 12,506 over her nearest challenger, Alliance's Kate Nicholl.

The full result was:

Dan Boucher (TUV) 2,218

Aine Groogan (Green Party) 1,577

Claire Hanna (SDLP) 21,345

Michael Henderson (UUP) 2,653

Tracy Kelly (DUP) 6,859

Kate Nicholl (Alliance) 8,839

Claire Hanna with her husband Donal Lyons

After three in the morning she arrived at the count centre to loud cheers from party workers and supporters.

Giving her victory speech in front of her youthful election team, Claire said: "I want to thank the people of South Belfast and Mid Down for putting their trust in me. It is an absolute honour to have the job of shining a light on all the brilliant things in South Belfast and Mid Down."

She said that there was a lot still to do but that she was looking forward to returning as an MP for the constituency.