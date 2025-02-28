Seachtain na Gaeilge kicks-off in Belfast with special dinner tonight

SEACTAIN na Gaeilge le Energia 2025 will be launched in Belfast with a celebratory dinner in Bia Loch Lao, Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich, tonight Friday, hosting representatives from across the sector and the city.

Seachtain na Gaeilge is held every year between the 1-17 of March, with the number of events organised by groups in Belfast increasing year on year.

This is now the third year of the partnership developed between Conradh na Gaeilge and Féile an Phobail that links Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia and Féile an Earraigh. The different programmes ensure that there is something for everyone, from the best of traditional music to intensive courses, workshops, family events and much more. People are invited to take part and use whatever level of Irish they have during #SnaG25 and #FAE2025.

An excellent programme has been put together once again this year, including the flagship family event, Spraoi Cois Lao, which will take place on Saturday, 8th March from 1pm-4pm in Custom House Square. This event is the first of its kind to be supported entirely by Belfast City Council. The ‘G Spota’ is back, with entertainment from Grooveline, Caoimhín and Signor Bari on the same night in the Points and a comedy night through Irish with Gaelgáirí organised in the heart of the Gaeltacht Quarter on the 13th of March.

President of Conradh na Gaeilge, Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin said: “It is heartwarming to see the number and variety of Irish language events taking place in Belfast as part of Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia. The Irish language is alive and well in every corner of this city and this year’s programme is a testament to the wide interest in the language. Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia gives people who have a cúpla focal, who are fluent, or even those who have no Irish yet, the opportunity to experience the vital work that is going on at community level here day after day.

"We are delighted again this year with the support we have received from Belfast City Council to organise our own major events and it is worth noting that we have seen significant progress at Council level in recent years in relation to the Irish language. It’s been a few weeks, but we still have a way to go. We hope that the adoption and implementation of a comprehensive Irish language policy in the coming months will be the next step on that journey.”

Dearbháil Uí Biataigh, Awareness Campaign Executive with Seachtain na Gaeilge, said: “We are very much looking forward to this special launch of Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia and to present the comprehensive programme of events to the public. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the groups across Belfast for their solidarity and cooperation, who work tirelessly on the ground every day to promote and celebrate the language. Seachtain na Gaeilge is an opportunity to recognise and celebrate that great work.

"With our partnership with Féile an Phobail continuing to go from strength to strength, the Irish language will be at the forefront of more events than ever this March. Keep an eye out for our stickers at our major events that indicate that the team and providers of festival events have ‘Cúpla Focal’, ‘Little Irish’ or ‘Gaeilge Líofa’. Use your ‘Irish Every Day’.

Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia is organised by Conradh na Gaeilge. Energia is the main sponsor of the festival. The festival is funded by Foras na Gaeilge and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, as well as Belfast City Council.