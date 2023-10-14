St Malachy's student Sean in Australia for Powerchair Football World Cup

GOOD LUCK: St Malachy's College gave Year 12 student Sean McKinney a great send-off as he prepares for the 2023 FIPFA Powerchair Football World Cup in Australia

A NORTH Belfast schoolboy is in Australia this week preparing for the experience of a lifetime – the 2023 FIPFA Powerchair Football World Cup.

Sean McKinney (16), a Year 12 student at St Malachy’s College on the Antrim Road is in Sydney with his family as the Northern Ireland team prepares for their first ever World Cup in the sport.

Speaking to the North Belfast News from Sydney, Sean’s dad, Sean Snr explained how his son first became involved in the sport.

“Back in about 2017, we were told about a disability sports open day by Sean’s physio,” he said. “We went along. He tried a number of different sports that day and the last one he tried was the powerchair football. He got into the powerchair and immediately he knew it was for him and he hasn’t looked back since.

“He plays for the Belfast Trailblazers back home and is part of the Northern Ireland team.

“I am so proud of him. He is showing incredible commitment and dedication to this sport. It is the fastest growing disability sport in the world and is very, very competitive.

“St Malachy’s have been fantastic. They are very good with Sean and all his challenges and fully support him in the sport.”

In 2018, the Northern Ireland team went to the Euros in Helsinki and against all expectations came fifth and qualified for the World Cup, which takes place in Sydney next week.

“I have to comment on the IFA for their backing of the sport and it is because of them that the team can play in major tournaments like this,” added Sean.

“There are ten teams competing in the World Cup. It is Northern Ireland’s first ever World Cup so we are the new boys. We are up against very experienced players and teams.

“Hopefully the team can perform well and come back with their heads held high. Just to qualify for the World Cup was a major victory for the team.”

In a social media post, St Malachy’s students wished Sean the “best of luck”.

“We will be watching and supporting you from home, Sean!”

You can keep up to date with the 2023 FIPFA Powerchair Football World Cup on the website here.