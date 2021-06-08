Seán Murray launches legal action against Eoghan Harris

WEST BELFAST film-maker Seán Murray has issued High Court proceedings against former Sunday Independent columnist Eoghan Harris and other contributors to an anonymous troll account.

Mr Murray, whose 'Unquiet Graves' documentary cast fresh light on collusion between the British Government and loyalist gangs, is taking legal action over online comments made in a Twitter account under the name of Barbara J. Pym.

It comes after Mr Harris had his contract terminated by the Sunday Independent last month for his involvement in running the account.

In a statement, Ó Muirigh Solicitors, who represent Mr Murray, said they been instructed to take legal acion following "an extensive and malicious campaign of online abuse from the Twitter account Barbara J. Pym over a period of twelve months."

"The tweets sought to attack our client 's reputation and undermine his professionalism and integrity," the firm said.

"Our client has issued proceedings in the High Court against Eoghan Harris and other anonymous contributors to this fake twitter account."

Mr Murray's solicitor, Niall Bradley, said: "On various dates between August and October 2020 the twitter account ‘BarabaraJPym@barbarapym2' posted numerous outrageous and derogatory comments in relation to our client and the integrity of the documentary ‘Unquiet Graves’, which he directed.

"Legal proceedings were served on Mr Harris today. Mr Murray will take all necessary steps to protect his reputation and pursue all legal remedies available to him in light of the actions of Eoghan Harris and others who were operating this fake Twitter account."