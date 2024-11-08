Seasonal changes are on the menu at the Nomad 17 café

SINCE opening this April at the café in the Creations outlet on Boucher Road, Nomad 17 café has attracted a loyal stream of customers to enjoy their good food with a Mediterranean twist.

Originally from Tunisia, the café is run by Mohamed Zenati who prides himself on producing homemade food and unique flavours.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News Mohamed said they have made some seasonal changes to their menu.

“We’re changing things all the time, we love to add in new things such as seasonal winter stews, winter salads. We’ve also recently added our Italian chicken sandwhich which has been very popular.

“We’re open every day of the week from 9.30am to 3pm for hot food but we stay open to 4pm. Our food is all inspired by the Mediterranean. I am from Tunisia and I worked for a number of years as chef in Spain so I always like to include something Mediterranean in everything we make.”

Mohamed continued: “We make a lot of food which is popular locally such as sausage rolls and quiches but we like to add a Mediterranean flavour to local favourites.

“We have many regulars who come in just for the food, the coffee and the scones and there are people we see every day and every week. All of our food is homemade here by myself, all of our stuff is made from local produce as well, from the pastries from local bakeries to the meat from local butchers, everything is sourced locally.

“We are currently working on a website for January and we are working on some ready-made hot meals which people can come in a buy and heat up later at home.

“We have a lot of regular customers from West Belfast and so far our business has been growing really well and we’re heading in a very good direction.”

Currently having seating for up to 80 diners, Nomad 17 opens from 10am-4pm Monday to Saturday, serving artisan tea and coffee, freshly made sandwiches, wraps and baguettes, soup of the day, a full salad bar and a selection of tasty traybakes and treats.



You can follow Nomad 17 on Facebook and Instagram at @nomadseventeencafe.