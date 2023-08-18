Children still have no nursery places ahead of new school term

PROTEST: Families with children with SEN at Wednesday's protest outside the EA building on Academy Street

FAMILIES of children with Special Educational Needs (SEN) who are without a nursery place ahead of the new school term have taken their protest to the doors of the Education Authority (EA).

For months parents have been complaining about conflicting information from the EA as they try to secure a nursery place for their children. Many parents were told when applying for nursery places – after having received their child's diagnosis of SEN – to only make one school choice, while other parents were told to make three. As a result many children are still without a nursery place having not received a place with their first choice school.

MESSAGE: Children with SEN took part in the protest

Frustration amongst families trying to find out information on whether or not their child will receive a place for nursery this September culminated in Wednesday's protest which was organised by mother Ashling McCarthy and others affected on social media.

Outside of the Education Authority's doors the Education Authority's Chief Executive Sara Long said parents would be invited in to discuss the situation.

Speaking about her daughter Connla's situation, Ashling McCarthy said: "My daughter Connla has severe complex needs and is non-verbal. She needs to be placed in a proper nursery that would be able to look after her safely while also helping her development.

"She attended a Sure Start programme which helped massively with her development and she came on very well, especially with her social skills.

"I am very worried that this could have all been for nothing as we are still waiting to hear if she will have a place in nursery school next year and I fear that she could start regressing as a result.

"For months and months I have been contacting the EA about her finding a place and have been constantly told that I would get an update soon. After speaking with the press previously I was told I would hear back right away but I think they said that so I would get off their back for a bit.

"Connla does not have a voice and as long as that is so I will be her voice and we have come here today through the power of social media to demand answers from the EA."

TOGETHER: Connla who has been waiting for a nursery place outside the EA building

In a letter that was to be presented at the meeting with the EA, mum Lisa McCartney – who previously spoke to the Andersonstown News about her son Jamie's situation – said she will tell the EA: "We all as parents of special needs children have come today to stand in protest against the discrimination and incompetence of the Special Needs Department of the EA.

"We have all been let down, lied to and ignored by the people who we are supposed to put our trust in to make the right decisions about our kids' education. You express so highly how early intervention is key to all children with special needs, yet you are refusing this to us.

"Our kids do not have voices, but we do and we will not give up this fight until we get them suitable placements."

PROTEST: MLA Pat Sheehan speaking with mothers Lisa McCartney and Ashling McCarthy

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll spoke at the protest supporting the aims of the families to get their children a nursery place.

“Children with special educational needs have been consistently failed by the EA and politicians in power.

“Even when Stormont was functioning, there was no plan to deal with the drastic rise in demand for SEN provision. Investment and expansion of services is at odds with the state’s economic agenda, but vulnerable children and their parents are suffering the consequences.

“Parents’ concerns have been completely ignored by the EA. They deserve answers and their children deserve a school place."

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan – who was at the protest – called the situation for parents "intolerable".

“Many families are still waiting for their child to be offered a school placement, despite the fact that we are approaching the beginning of the academic year," he said. “This is unacceptable and intolerable.

“Cuts to education funding, as a result of a cruel Tory budget, have targeted the most vulnerable children in our society. The Executive needs to be restored now, and the DUP must end its blockade so that local parties can work together to support our public services in the face of vicious Tory cuts.”

A spokesperson for the Education Authority said: “We welcomed the opportunity to meet with parents and carers today to listen to their concerns in relation to Special Education Needs (SEN) placements.

“The Education Authority (EA) continues to work to ensure all children with a statement of SEN which fully meets their needs to ensure that they are happy, learning and succeeding, and this remains our top priority.

“As of 15 August 4,185 children of 4,205 in transition years (new nursery, nursery to P1 and P7 to Year 8) – approximately 99.5 per cent – have a confirmed placement for September. As of 15 August 2023, there are 20 children currently awaiting a place for September and a significant programme of work continues to ensure that all children with a statement of SEN have a place which meets their needs.

"We fully expect to confirm more placements in the coming days thereby significantly reducing the number of children and families still waiting on confirmation of a place.

“We fully understand the anxiety of parents/carers and the impact on those children and young people awaiting confirmation of where they will attend in September and are firmly committed to continuing to keep families fully informed during August.”