Lenadoon seniors and disability groups denied access to Council facilities

LOCKED OUT: Members of the Tuesday Club and Blackmountain Older Men's Group have been meeting in the Glen Parent Centre

LOCAL community organisations in the Lenadoon area are asking Belfast City Council officials to explain why the Glen and Horn Drive Community Centres, both run by the Council, have remained closed for over 16 months whilst other Belfast City Council operated community centres across the city have reopened.

Two long established local groups, First Steps Play Group and the Horn Drive Drop-In have closed for good following the decision to shut Horn Drive Community Centre last year.

Local seniors and disability groups such as the Tuesday Club, Focus Club and Blackmountain Older Men’s Group who have been based in the Glen Community Centre in Carrigart Avenue for years, have had to look for other premises in order to continue to provide support and services to their members.

The Focus Club, who work with individuals with special needs, have had to move firstly to York Road in North Belfast and are now operating from the Suffolk Day Care Centre.

The Tuesday Club and the Blackmountain Older Men’s Group are both now using rooms and facilities in the Glen Community Complex on the Suffolk Road. They are all adhering to social distancing and Covid regulations.

Teresa Hyland of the Tuesday Club said that they were indebted to the management and staff of Glen Parent who had gone out of way to ensure that they could be accommodated.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, she explained: “Not having access to our normal facilities has had a major impact on our group. We have members who live on their own and some of them are well into their 80s.

“They are all pensioners and not having that access to the Glen Community Centre meant that some of them were not seeing anyone from one week to the next.

“For many of them, the Glen Community Centre is easier to access and getting out to see their friends is like a tonic.”

Frank Goodman, Chairman of Blackmountain Older Men’s Group explained: “Being denied access to the Glen Community Centre has had a massive impact on our group.

“We have been trying to get out as much as possible and have been meeting in the car park of Colin Glen Forest Park.

“We have some great facilities in Glen Community Centre. There is a pool table, we can make tea and coffee and use the kitchen. We are looking forward to being able to get back to it.”

Gerry Caldwell, Blackmountain Men’s Group Secretary added: “Frank and I have been trying to keep in contact with everyone by phone. We set up a WhatsApp group but not everyone is on it.

“We took it upon ourselves to go round our members and chat to them through their windows. We would have brought a sandwich, a flask of tea and had a wee yarn with them which they appreciated.”



Paddy O'Donnell of Lenadoon Community Forum said that they have been providing support to both groups over the past 16 months and find it incredulous that both local council facilities remain closed whilst other Belfast City Council community centres across Belfast have reopened.

“We are asking the Council to meet with these groups and to explain to them when they will be able to return to the council centres in a safe manner and utilise the facilities and resources that they have availed off for many years”

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “All Belfast City Council operated community centres, including Glen Community Centre and Horn Drive Community Centre, can only open to accommodate permissible bookings as outlined in the NI Executive guidance.



“This includes bookings in relation to childcare, credit unions, essential health services, faith-based services, anchor tenants (urgent access only) and bookings from compliant youth organisations in line with our Covid-19 booking procedures. All other bookings are cancelled until further notice.



“Once restrictions are further eased by the NI Executive and we are able to permit additional bookings, we will inform our users, offer support and issue the necessary documentation to allow for the safe return and use of our community centres.”