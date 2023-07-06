Sex and the City star adds West Belfast author's debut novel to summer reading list

RECOMMENDATION: Sarah Jessica Parker and Close To Home by Michael Magee from Poleglass

SEX and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram on Thursday to share her summer reading recommendations – featuring a debut novel from one of West Belfast’s own.

Poleglass-born Michael Magee has gained critically acclaim – both nationally and internationally – since his first novel was published earlier this year.

Entitled, ‘Close To Home,’ Michael’s debut novel has been described as “tender and powerfully moving”, telling the story of poverty, love and trauma in a post-conflict Belfast through the tale of two working class brothers.

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker shared ‘Close to Home’ on her Instagram page on Thursday stating: “My ever evolving summer stack. Most of these books are out now, if not they are available for pre-order from your local independent bookseller or your local library.

"And you know, a good title is always worth the wait. Happy, happy reading.”

Sarah Jessica Parker also shared a range of recommendations including Irish author Louise Kennedy’s Trespasses for which she was shortlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction.