Girdwood Community Hub: A vital shared space at the heart of North Belfast

OPENED on the site of a former army base in 2016, Girdwood Community Hub is located just off the Crumlin Road on Cliftonpark Avenue in the heart of North Belfast.



Working in partnership with Belfast City Council, the Department for Communities and Belfast Metropolitan College, the concept behind the community hub is to bring communities together and continue to bring peace and reconciliation to this area of North Belfast. The ethos of the Hub is to be 'Shared, Welcoming, Vibrant and Safe' for all users. The facility is a shared leisure and community space in North Belfast, offering a wide range of fantastic facilities for conferences, meetings, workshops, sports and cultural events.



Outside, the facility boasts a full-size 3G pitch and changing rooms, suitable for soccer, GAA and rugby and is available for public hire.



Inside, the 45-station gym includes a dedicated functional stretch area and weights area with machines – all wheelchair accessible. The gym opens Monday to Friday from 9am to 9pm and weekends from 10am to 4pm as well as junior gym hours from 3.30pm to 5.30pm Monday to Friday.



Girdwood also boasts a fitness studio, offering a range of fitness classes including HIIT, circuits and total body conditioning.



The huge sports hall is also available to rent for badminton and basketball and also hosts other community events including a senior activity morning every Friday.



Roma Doherty, General Manger at Girdwood Community Hub, said: "We are a unique conference and events centre and recently benefited from a £25,000 upgrade.



"We have a state-of-the-art 3G pitch, a 45-station gym and dedicated fitness studio offering a range of classes.



"Covid was very challenging for us. We had to work with reduced capacity. Things are pretty much back to normal. Before Christmas, we hosted the Ulster Elite Semi-Finals boxing event.



"In terms of community engagement, the centre prides itself on the programme it offers for the wider area, including employment advice and opportunities for young people and our work with mental health group TAMHI."





All activities and memberships can be booked via the Better UK app or call in and speak to a member of our team.



For more information, you're cordially invited to go online at www.better.org.uk/Belfast