Students in Sheena Campbell memorial marker plea

PLAQUE PLEA: Students and former colleagues of Sheena Campbell joined her mother Jean 'Queenie' Fegan (in wheelchair) for a vigil at at the gates of Queen's University Belfast to mark the 33rd anniversary of the killing of Sheena Campbell on 16 October

Students at Queen's University Belfast are calling on college heads to erect a memorial plaque to murdered student Sheena Campbell on the South Belfast campus.

Ádhamh Sterio, chair of the Sinn Féin society at QUB says the 29-year-old mature student and mother-of-one, shot dead by the UVF in a Botanic Avenue hotel in October 1992, was an inspiration to today's youth.

Speaking at a recent vigil to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Lurgan woman's killing, Mr Sterio said Queen's had an obligation to honour her memory with a "permanent memorial".

"Sheena was passionate about human rights, and was determined to make a difference at a time where a difference needed to be made," he said. "She was driven by a deep conviction that Ireland could be a fairer place — one where ordinary people, regardless of background or gender, had a voice in the discussion regarding the future direction of our nation."



Mr Sterio told the vigil a plaque would "stand as a place of reflection", adding, "by recognising Sheena’s contribution in a visible and lasting way, we would be reaffirming our commitment to truth, justice, and remembrance".

The vigil was also addressed by former Sinn Féin MEP Martina Anderson.