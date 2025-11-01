Students at Queen's University Belfast are calling on college heads to erect a memorial plaque to murdered student Sheena Campbell on the South Belfast campus.
Ádhamh Sterio, chair of the Sinn Féin society at QUB says the 29-year-old mature student and mother-of-one, shot dead by the UVF in a Botanic Avenue hotel in October 1992, was an inspiration to today's youth.
Speaking at a recent vigil to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Lurgan woman's killing, Mr Sterio said Queen's had an obligation to honour her memory with a "permanent memorial".
"Sheena was passionate about human rights, and was determined to make a difference at a time where a difference needed to be made," he said. "She was driven by a deep conviction that Ireland could be a fairer place — one where ordinary people, regardless of background or gender, had a voice in the discussion regarding the future direction of our nation."
Mr Sterio told the vigil a plaque would "stand as a place of reflection", adding, "by recognising Sheena’s contribution in a visible and lasting way, we would be reaffirming our commitment to truth, justice, and remembrance".
The vigil was also addressed by former Sinn Féin MEP Martina Anderson.